DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 10,266 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,362,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising accounts for about 1.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $158,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,372,000 after purchasing an additional 134,090 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAMR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of LAMR traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $94.98. 3,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,489. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 110.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

