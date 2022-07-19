DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,790,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Sony Group makes up about 1.3% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sony Group worth $184,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,167,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,057,000 after purchasing an additional 466,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sony Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sony Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the period.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Sony Group stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.26. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.