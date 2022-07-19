DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $47.01 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 7,654.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,410,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379,655 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.30% of DraftKings worth $47,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,295,750. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.06. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.78.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.