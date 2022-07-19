DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $114.36 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,034,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 345,311 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $114,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bunge by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

NYSE:BG traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.55. 2,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,043. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.