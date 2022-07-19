DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $102.34 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.22% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $102,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.3 %

ORLY traded up $8.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $681.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,019. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $658.07. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.04.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

