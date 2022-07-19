DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $62,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,113,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $4.71 on Tuesday, hitting $422.03. 7,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $461.25 and its 200 day moving average is $513.76. The company has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 387.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.97.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

