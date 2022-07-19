DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,596,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 2.15% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $122,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,536,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,032,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 410,064 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,012,000 after purchasing an additional 393,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,092,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,068,000 after purchasing an additional 275,748 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,395. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.76. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

