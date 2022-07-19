DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 18,049 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,972 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $54,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE BA traded up $5.53 on Tuesday, reaching $153.25. The stock had a trading volume of 150,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,398,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.18.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

