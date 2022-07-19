Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DQ opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $90.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.42.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

