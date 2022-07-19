DAOventures One Day Volume Reaches $754.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. DAOventures has a market cap of $153,649.02 and $754.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008000 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

