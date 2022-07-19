Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Update

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 385,900 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the June 15th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 771.8 days.
Daifuku Price Performance
Shares of DAIUF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 626. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.22. Daifuku has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $104.50.
Daifuku Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daifuku (DAIUF)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.