DAFI Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $247,879.00 (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. DAFI Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $247,879.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,436.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,391,179 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol.

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

