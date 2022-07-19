DAD (DAD) Trading Down 14.9% This Week

DAD (DAD) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One DAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAD has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $23.39 million and $3.67 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,168.31 or 0.99907105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,916,564 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official website is dad.one. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain.

DAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

