Dacxi (DACXI) Market Cap Reaches $6.69 Million

Dacxi (DACXI) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Dacxi has a market cap of $6.69 million and $80,745.00 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dacxi has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dacxi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 81.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.00478357 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00020853 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001900 BTC.
Dacxi Profile
Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 coins. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @DacxiGlobal.
Dacxi Coin Trading
