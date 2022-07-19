CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTMX. Mizuho downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CTMX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. 1,445,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,612. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.61. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

