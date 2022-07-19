CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTMX. Mizuho downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CTMX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. 1,445,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,612. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.61. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $7.53.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.