Cyba (LON:CYBA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.10

Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 2225000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Cyba Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.73. The company has a market cap of £18.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25.

Cyba Company Profile

Cyba Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on providing cyber and cybersecurity solutions through a combination of strategic acquisitions. The company was formerly known as GCQC plc and changed its name to Cyba Plc in January 2019. Cyba Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

