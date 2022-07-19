CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 102,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,407 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

