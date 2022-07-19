Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Set at $249.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) received a $249.00 target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.90.

Cummins stock traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,488. Cummins has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cummins will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

