Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. 2,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,750. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 319.09% and a negative return on equity of 68.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 885,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 359,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 53,381 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

