Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Cue Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. 2,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,750. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 319.09% and a negative return on equity of 68.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 359,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 53,381 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.
