CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Reduced by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 296,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 77,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 35,414 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 36,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 98,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

