Cryptobuyer Price Down 94.2% Over Last 7 Days (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (XPT) traded 94.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Cryptobuyer has a market cap of $1,718.32 and $11.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded down 94.2% against the dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,998.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer is a coin. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer.

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

