CryptoBlades (SKILL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00007911 BTC on exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,135.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,298.09 or 0.05844600 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021005 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001914 BTC.
About CryptoBlades
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,859 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
Buying and Selling CryptoBlades
