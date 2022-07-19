Crust Network (CRU) 1-Day Volume Tops $556,224.00

Crust Network (CRU) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00003727 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crust Network has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $556,224.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crust Network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

