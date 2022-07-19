Crowny (CRWNY) Price Reaches $0.0024

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowny has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $151,066.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded up 60.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00371902 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019043 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars.

