Crowny (CRWNY) Price Reaches $0.0024

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowny has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $151,066.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded up 60.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00371902 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019043 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001772 BTC.
Crowny Coin Profile
Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.
