Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises 1.6% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $26,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after acquiring an additional 896,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,349,000 after acquiring an additional 154,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,552 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.80. 8,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,290. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.15. The company has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.13.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

