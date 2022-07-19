Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,992,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $170.13 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.81 and a 200-day moving average of $179.15.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle International

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.13.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

