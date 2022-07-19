Crown Castle International (CCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Crown Castle International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $7.310-$7.410 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.31-$7.41 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crown Castle International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Stock Down 1.9 %

CCI opened at $170.13 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.81 and a 200 day moving average of $179.15.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle International

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 391.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,544,000 after buying an additional 343,195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 17.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,628,000 after purchasing an additional 340,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 136,305 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 145,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 111,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 14.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 503,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,924,000 after acquiring an additional 63,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

