Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Lowered to C$4.30 at Cowen

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from C$4.50 to C$4.30 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRON. CIBC raised Cronos Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised Cronos Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cronos Group from C$3.70 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.64.

Cronos Group Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE CRON traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 485,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,897. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$3.32 and a 1 year high of C$9.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16. The company has a current ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 25.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

