Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Shares of CRTO opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.92. Criteo has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $43.68.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.80 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 37,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

