Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $79.78 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $79.78 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,652.38 or 0.99557422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00044603 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00024181 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001140 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

