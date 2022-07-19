Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$165.00” Price Target for Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $165.00 price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s current price.

TT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.18.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.64. 1,165,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,829. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

