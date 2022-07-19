Credit Suisse Group Cuts Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.67.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
NYSE CAG opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands
In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
