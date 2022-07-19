Credit Suisse Group Cuts Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.67.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

