Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fluor (NYSE:FLR) a $26.00 Price Target

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has been assigned a $26.00 price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Fluor Stock Up 3.9 %

FLR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 856,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,007. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,981.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,847,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after buying an additional 195,913 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,546,000 after buying an additional 423,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,517,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

