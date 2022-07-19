Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fluor (NYSE:FLR) a $26.00 Price Target

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has been assigned a $26.00 price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.
FLR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 856,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,007. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33.
In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,981.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,847,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after buying an additional 195,913 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,546,000 after buying an additional 423,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,517,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
