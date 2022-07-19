Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) a $40.00 Price Target

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) received a $40.00 price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 546,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,819. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

