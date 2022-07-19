Cowen Analysts Give Textron (NYSE:TXT) a $86.00 Price Target

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $86.00 target price by equities research analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.17. 1,239,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.20. Textron has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 711.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,278 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $17,117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,776 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 456,320 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

