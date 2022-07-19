Cowen Analysts Give Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) a $10.50 Price Target

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEVGet Rating) has been given a $10.50 price target by stock analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of CDEV traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.24. 11,399,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,872,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 5.10. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $347.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 285,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 239,599 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,303,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

