Covesting (COV) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Covesting (COV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $18,761.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Covesting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,192.75 or 1.00052977 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007566 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003979 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Covesting
Covesting is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,866,825 coins and its circulating supply is 16,886,825 coins. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Covesting Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.
