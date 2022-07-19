Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 2.15. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Insider Transactions at Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 119.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth approximately $27,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

