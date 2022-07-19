Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,412 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $45,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $521.80 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $231.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.48.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,822,104 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

