Corundum Group Inc. Takes $655,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,572,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

