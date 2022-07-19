Corundum Group Inc. Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,871 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,244 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.52. 25,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,007. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.05 and a 200 day moving average of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $190.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

