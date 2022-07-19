Corundum Group Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 641.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,891 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises about 2.5% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSA traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.31. 95 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,330. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.