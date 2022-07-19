Corundum Group Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.6% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

GLD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.65. The stock had a trading volume of 49,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,991. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.22 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.26 and a 200 day moving average of $174.00.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

