Corundum Group Inc. Boosts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.78.

Intuit Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.86. 6,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,510. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

