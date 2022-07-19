Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 178 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,119,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,325,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.40. 17,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.37. The company has a market capitalization of $354.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

