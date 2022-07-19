Cornichon Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $429.00 (CORN)

Cornichon (CORN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $712,749.55 and $429.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00391360 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00018889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 14,997,171 coins and its circulating supply is 14,755,323 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cornichon

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

