Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trisura Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$104.00 million.

Trisura Group Stock Up 1.2 %

TSU has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price (up from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.13.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$33.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$29.12 and a 52-week high of C$49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.89.

In related news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$1,837,786.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,974,587.33.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

