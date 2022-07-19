Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPPMF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.29.

OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 159,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,535. The company has a market capitalization of $248.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 3.02. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

