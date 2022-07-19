Contrasting Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) & Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trio-Tech International and Velo3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0 N/A Velo3D 1 0 2 0 2.33

Velo3D has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 143.45%. Given Velo3D’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Trio-Tech International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trio-Tech International 1.47% 2.23% 1.49% Velo3D N/A -81.59% -18.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Trio-Tech International and Velo3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.6% of Trio-Tech International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Velo3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Trio-Tech International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trio-Tech International and Velo3D’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trio-Tech International $32.46 million 0.63 -$590,000.00 $0.14 37.00 Velo3D $27.44 million 17.89 -$107.09 million ($4.10) -0.65

Trio-Tech International has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D. Velo3D is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trio-Tech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Trio-Tech International has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velo3D has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trio-Tech International beats Velo3D on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trio-Tech International

(Get Rating)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature-controlled wafer chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel display magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end products comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The company's Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. The company primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

About Velo3D

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc. produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses. It offers Flow, a proprietary software platform, which scans part designs for geometrical features; Sapphire and Sapphire XC printers; Assure, a quality control system software platform that includes process metrologies; and Intelligent Fusion, an underlying manufacturing process that unifies and manages the information flow, sensor data from approximately 950 sensors, and the advanced printing technology for precision control of the entire print. The company also provides support services. Its customers range from small- and medium-sized enterprises to Fortune 500 companies in the space, aviation, defense, energy, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.