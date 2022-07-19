Contrasting Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) & Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ibere Pharmaceuticals and Runway Growth Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ibere Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Runway Growth Finance 0 0 8 0 3.00

Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.38%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Ibere Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

92.3% of Ibere Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ibere Pharmaceuticals and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ibere Pharmaceuticals N/A -52.51% 3.99% Runway Growth Finance 52.70% 7.47% 5.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ibere Pharmaceuticals and Runway Growth Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ibere Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A $1.56 million N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 7.15 $45.62 million N/A N/A

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Ibere Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Ibere Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ibere Pharmaceuticals

Ibere Pharmaceuticals does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage, growth stage venture companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, electronic equipment & instruments. systems software, healthcare equipment hardware, storage & peripherals and specialized consumer service, internet retail, healthcare technology, human resource employment services, education, biotechnology, application software healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products industries. It invests in senior secured growth loans investment between $10 million and $75 million.

